Centre’s data on fund disbursal to Kerala wrong: Finance Minister Balagopal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister K N Balagopal said that the data presented by the Union Finance Minister on fund disbursal to Kerala was wrong.

The data presented by the minister in Parliament was not factual. The Union minister said the NDA government, between 2014 and 2024, disbursed Rs 1,50,140 crore to Kerala. Comparing this with the disbursal during the UPA government is ridiculous considering the changes that occurred in GDP and tax collection over the years.