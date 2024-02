Efforts to capture rogue elephant to start today

The government will take care of the education of Ajeesh’s children. The elephant will be tranquilized and shifted to Muthanga. “All these have been recorded in the minutes of the meeting,” the relatives said. Renu Raj told reporters that Rs 10 lakh will be handed over to Ajeesh’s relatives on Monday. A recommendation on a permanent job for Ajeesh’s wife will be submitted to the government.

Meanwhile, Forest Minister A K Saseendran issued an order to drive the elephant back to the forest. An order issued by the Principal Chief Forest Conservator (Wildlife) said kumki elephants will be used to chase away the elephant and if the attempts fail, the animal will be tranquillised by following standard operating procedures. The process to move kumki elephants from Muthanga has started and a group of veterinary doctors has been sent to the area. Efforts to capture the elephant will start on Sunday as no operation was possible in the night.

Forest officials are camping in the area to track the movements of the elephant, which arrived from Karnataka forests last week. The elephant was captured by Karnataka officials last October and released at Moolahalli area after being fitted with a radio collar.

The Kerala principal chief conservator had last week warned about the movement of the elephant in the Mananthavady area. Kerala officials complained that their Karnataka counterparts had not shared the information on the movement of the elephant. The collector said that this issue will be brought to the notice of the Karnataka government. The body of Ajeesh will be buried on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi expressed his dismay at the incident. “I am shocked by the untimely demise of Panachiyil Aji from Payyampally, Mananthavady, who succumbed to a fatal attack by an elephant. Another life has been tragically lost in Wayanad due to a wildlife attack. He was the sole breadwinner of his family and the primary caregiver to his mother. My heart goes out to his family, especially his ailing mother and young children,” he said in a message.

Kerala forest officials blame K’taka counterparts

