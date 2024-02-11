Godse comment: Kerala police serve notice to NIT-Calicut professor

KOZHIKODE: Police here on Sunday issued a notice to the NIT-Calicut professor asking her to appear before them in connection with a case pertaining to her Facebook comment allegedly glorifying Nathuram Godse.

In the notice served at the professor A Shaija's home, the Kunnamangalam police asked her to appear before the investigating office on February 13. An FIR has already been registered against her for the comment.

"She was asked to come to the police station on February 13 for a detailed interrogation. We could hand over the notice only today as she was out of the station," a senior police officer told PTI. A primary interrogation was carried out today and details were collected from her, the officer added.

This comes a day after the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT) constituted a panel to investigate Shaija's recent controversial Facebook comment which allegedly glorified Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

A senior faculty member of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the institute here, she had posted the comment on Facebook on January 30 saying "Proud of Godse for saving India".

She had made the comment on a post by a lawyer, Krishna Raj, who posted Godse's photograph captioning it as 'Hindu Mahasabha activist Nathuram Vinayak Godse, a hero of many in India'.

The institute assured appropriate action based on the findings of the panel, the official statement said.

The NIT authorities clarified in the statement that they do not endorse or support any comment that goes against the principles and values upheld by Mahatma Gandhi.