INTERVIEW | ‘I believe my readers are more knowledgeable & learned than me’, says Sethumadhavan

When MT criticised demonetisation, everyone was waiting for your response?

I said that it was a blunder. The reach when MT says it and when I say it is different.

Your genre of mythical fantasy writing is not commonly seen in Malayalam?

There were writers in this genre. I admire M P Narayana Pillai the most although he hasn’t written extensively. He elevated local myths to a higher level.

Your Delhi life was rich with people like Narayana Pillai, VKN, and Mukundan. How would you describe that period?

I was in Delhi from 1966 to 1968. There was a Kerala Club in Connaught Place and a ‘Sahithi Sakhyam’ that met on Fridays. I joined the group by coincidence. Kakkanadan and I worked together at the Railway Board. He invited me to the club. Interactions with the writers there inspired me.

Compared to other writers of your generation, your writing requires a higher level of intellectual engagement. Is this deliberate?

When you realise that realism is not your preferred approach, you tend to explore alternatives. I came to understand that my path diverged from that of my predecessors. I made a concerted effort to primarily use Dravidian words or dialects. The Dravidian language offers a rich reservoir of words suitable for literary works. Ayyappa Paniker was among those who encouraged me to incorporate local dialects.

How would you describe your writing process? Do you begin writing with a fully formed story in mind?

I never start with a predetermined end in mind. The story evolves on its own as the writing progresses. Some of my books would never have come to fruition if I had a fixed ending in mind from the start.

Creativity is often a solitary pursuit. Could you share how you collaborated with Punathil Kunjabdulla for Navagrahangalude Thadavara?

It was an adventurous attempt. Kunjabdulla and I shared a strong friendship. Being fond of fantasy literature, we decided to collaborate on a novel in that genre. After settling on a theme, we divided the task and each wrote half of the book. We then exchanged drafts and embarked on editing each other’s work. Despite our efforts, the outcome fell short of our expectations.

Can you share your thoughts on Kunjabdulla?

He was undeniably talented, and possessed an astonishing ability to weave captivating stories. He ranks among the finest writers and storytellers of our generation. Kunjabdulla actually wasted his talent. I think Malayalam literature did not fully tap into his potential, save for Smarakashilakal. When he writes, the words and ideas flow effortlessly. He does not have to rely on craft. It is effortless.

The village where you grew up and wrote about had everyone existing in harmony. Is there such a place in the entire country now?

The current situation is deeply troubling, and it seems to be worsening with each passing day.

How do you view intolerance and hate politics these days?

As an 82-year-old man, it disturbs and frightens me deeply. Comparing it to the environment I grew up in, I worry about the world my grandchildren will inherit. I hesitate to delve into specifics, but the concept of othering—whether in religion, politics, or social interactions—is profoundly alarming.

Though you said othering is scary, you have not spoken about it publicly...

I never wanted to create a furore and seek attention through it. But I have expressed my views through my writings. I feel society is worsening by the day and I am not optimistic about the future.

Recently, the Sahitya Akademi courted controversy with writer Sreekumaran Thampi alleging humiliation...

It was an unwanted controversy. Both Akademi president Satchidanandan and Sreekumaran Thampi are my friends. Thampi is a very sensitive person. There was no need to say that his lyrics were cliched. Had they informed him that the state anthem would be selected only after getting a committee’s approval, Thampi would never have accepted the offer. He is a legend and his songs are eternal.

What made you quit the post of chairman of the National Book Trust six months before the end of tenure?

I quit the post after the BJP government asked me to leave. I tried to bring some changes to NBT. I knew I had to quit when the new government assumed office. But since I had only six months left to end the term, I thought I could complete my tenure. But they made it clear that they wanted me to quit. Technically, they cannot dismiss me. Had I continued, it would have become difficult.

Isn’t NBT an autonomous body?

It will be more correct to say that the government allowed the NBT to claim itself to be an autonomous institution.

Did Minister Smriti Irani intervene to remove you?

Normally, when the minister changes, all secretaries and chairmen go and greet the new incumbent with bouquets. Though I got an appointment after three attempts, it was cancelled at the last moment. Later, I came to know that she was refusing to meet people appointed by the UPA.

Have you felt like writing about power?

It is a good idea. VKN has written about it in his style. Arang is a story about the emergency period. Emergency was in my mind when I wrote it.

As a banker, how do you see the probe against KIIFB, the question of state’s liability, and the raising of funds from the international market?

There is of course politics involved in it. But Masala Bonds are the state’s liability. I don’t know what the procedures are when a state government operates in an international bond market. We need the Union government’s clearance to go to the global market. The problem is that when the other government takes charge, they will be liable.

The Left government has protested in Delhi...

Though we go to Delhi to protest, the fiscal management here is poor.

What are your memories of your friendship with Bishan Singh Bedi?

For around two months, we were together for State Bank training. He is a humorous guy and used to crack jokes about Sardars. He was a great guy with guts... because, usually, cricketers join commentary, associations, do endorsements, etc. But he didn’t do that. He was bold and never used to bother anybody. He was truly a wonderful person.

Did you ever dream of being a writer?

Never. I was a passionate reader. My mother encouraged me to read books from the library instead of focusing solely on academics. I am truly indebted to her because if it weren’t for her guidance, I wouldn’t have pursued writing.

Your mother seems to have had a significant impact on you...

She had a profound influence on me. My father’s influence was also significant. It was his insistence that my mother and I should return to Kerala for my studies that ultimately led me to become a writer.

The recent backlash from poet Balachandran Chullikkad regarding the meagre compensation for writers has sparked controversy. Is he right in his assertion?

Yes, he is. Balan’s words are genuine. Even today, many fail to recognise the value of writers. Everyone’s time is valuable. Writers deserve to be compensated. In foreign countries, it is common practice for speakers to receive payment before attending an event. To give an authentic speech, a lot of preparation is needed. Today, such oratory is very rare.

Chullikkad clarified that his statement was mainly directed at the Malayali society and the value they give to the writers vis-a-vis other forms of arts like mimicry. What is your take?

(Critic) K P Appan once said that the penchant of literary figures to go around taking part in various functions is prevalent in Kerala. Why should they go to all events? What’s their role there? Writers themselves are responsible for the erosion of value that people place on them.

How was the approach of literary critics towards your works?

I once had a tussle with M Krishna Nair sir. I then cleared the air. Comments made by critics bothered me only in the early days. After a while, you start ignoring it. Writers don’t write keeping in mind anyone. Sometimes, the story works out, and at other times, it never reaches anywhere.

What about writers’ social commitment?

Whatever I want to say I do so through my writings, especially about the stature of women in our society. Be it in Bihar or Kerala, women and land are always soft targets. The situation of women is really bad in Kerala. Look at the number of rape cases being reported here. It’s the same in Delhi too In 1966, girls used to go to watch second shows in Delhi. That is not the situation today.

Among your contemporaries, who were you closest to?

I was very close to Punathil. He made me jealous. Another writer whose works aroused jealousy was M P Narayana Pillai. I could never write like that. Then there was Vijayan. VKN was also an awe-inspiring writer. There is nobody like him in India.

You started writing when many writers had a Leftist point of view. What is your politics?

I have never felt the need to lean towards any party. I didn’t want to hear the accusation that Sethu got awards because of his affiliation with a party. I have never coveted an award. I have friends in all political parties. (Industries Minister) P Rajeeve and (Leader of Opposition) V D Satheesan are my friends. But that doesn’t mean I am loyal to a particular person. I have my own space.

Is that the reason your name never comes up in discussions regarding cliques?

True. I never believed in getting awards through connections. What sanctity do such awards have in the long run? It doesn’t last.

Can you shed some light on the fake news associated with ATM withdrawals when you were chairman of the South Indian Bank?

After the fake news, many customers wanted to withdraw money. Though we made a request, the RBI didn’t issue any clarification. So we issued a directive to every branch to fill ATMs and open counters. We saw withdrawals of around Rs 30 crore in the first two days. On the third day, we got back deposits worth Rs 20 crore.

Do you watch films?

I watch films on OTT. I saw 12th Fail and Sam Bahadur. Both were really good films. The person who played the role of Sam Manekshaw (Vicky Koushal) acted brilliantly.

Over the past 50 years, have Malayali readers’ tastes and sensibilities changed?

Changes in taste happen. It is being said that reading has decreased. But people still read. Youngsters don’t go to libraries but they read on Kindle. The library culture that was prevalent in the past will no longer come back. But books are getting sold in large numbers.

After all these years of writing, are you satisfied?

Will anyone be satisfied? There is nothing like satisfaction. Satisfaction is like a mirage. You are trying to satisfy yourselves. But you are never satisfied. I had even thought of rewriting Pandavapuram. But then I realised it would be foolish.