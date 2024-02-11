Shock waves make way for strong protest in elephant attack victim’s village in Wayanad

KOZHIKODE: he village of Padamala, near Mananthavady, was a roller coaster of grief, fear and anger after another human life was lost in a wild elephant attack. Ajeesh Joseph, 47, was killed on Saturday morning by a jumbo that was being chased by forest guards and residents.

A farmer, Ajeesh had emerged from his house on hearing the commotion, only to see an elephant rushing towards him. In a desperate attempt to dodge the animal, he entered the premises of a neighbour’s house. But the elephant crashed the gate and compound wall and trampled him to death.

“Two kids who were in the yard witnessed the tragic incident. The entire village went into shock, which later turned into anger. We are not safe even in our homes. Ajeesh was the sole breadwinner to his family. His parents are ailing and his two children are still in school,” said Tiji Johnson, Kuruva ward councillor.

After an initial discussion, the family rejected the district collector’s offer of Rs 5 lakh in immediate compensation, and demanded Rs 50 lakh in solatium. Later, Mananthavady and Sulthan Bathery MLAs, the collector, forest department officials and municipality councillors met for a detailed meeting. After a long discussion, officials provided a written assurance that Rs 10 lakh will be paid as immediate relief, with a consideration to pay the remaining Rs 40 lakh to be taken up at the next cabinet meeting.