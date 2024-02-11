Social justice has taken a beating under Pinarayi’s rule: K Sudhakaran

KANNUR: Samaragni, the statewide protest campaign organised by the KPCC against the anti-people policies of the Central and state governments, reached Kannur amid deafening slogans raised by Congress workers on Saturday. The campaign is set to prepare the Congress rank and file ahead of the general elections.
K Sudhakaran and V D Satheesan will lead the march through the heartlands of Kerala to keep the momentum going for the party.
Speaking at a meeting held in Kannur on Saturday, Sudhakaran lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, after his tirades against the CM at Mattannur where the first meeting of Samaragni was held on Saturday.
“The LDF rule has made the people’s lives miserable. Suffering people are not getting any support from the government. Social justice has taken a beating under Pinarayi’s rule. His promises remain on paper and his words are being treated by the people of the state as torn sacks,” said Sudhakaran.
Satheesan called for a united movement against the mismanagement of affairs in the state. “In Kerala, the government stands for the relatives and acquaintances of the party and its leaders. People should overthrow the government which stands only for party workers and supporters. It is to divert attention from the real issues of the state that the CPM is targeting me by levelling false allegations,” Satheesan said.