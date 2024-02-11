Social justice has taken a beating under Pinarayi’s rule: K Sudhakaran

KANNUR: Samaragni, the statewide protest campaign organised by the KPCC against the anti-people policies of the Central and state governments, reached Kannur amid deafening slogans raised by Congress workers on Saturday. The campaign is set to prepare the Congress rank and file ahead of the general elections.

K Sudhakaran and V D Satheesan will lead the march through the heartlands of Kerala to keep the momentum going for the party.

Speaking at a meeting held in Kannur on Saturday, Sudhakaran lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, after his tirades against the CM at Mattannur where the first meeting of Samaragni was held on Saturday.