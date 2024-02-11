Three persons drown in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: Three persons, including a 13-year-old boy and two women, drowned in Chathamangalam, Kozhikode. The 13-year-old Adwaith Shyju, a resident of Poyya in Chathamangalam panchayat, drowned in the river when he was taking bath on Saturday evening.

Seeing the boy drowning, his mother Sinooja, 36, and his relatives Mini, 46, and her daughter Athira, 24, jumped into the water to save him. Adwaith, Mini, and Athira died in the mishap.

“The incident occurred around 4.30pm on Saturday. Sinooja has been admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital,” said Mannathoor Dharmarathnan, Poyya ward member.