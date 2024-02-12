AI cameras no deterrent? Kerala road accidents rose by over 4k cases in ’23

KOCHI: Despite the installation of new artificial intelligence (AI) cameras across Kerala, road accidents continue to rise. In 2023, the state recorded an increase of over 4,000 cases. On the positive side, the number of deaths resulting from road accidents has come down.

According to the data with the police, Kerala reported 48,141 road accident cases in 2023. The corresponding figures for 2022 and 2021 were 43,910 and 33,296, respectively. That shows accidents increased by 4,231 cases last year. The figures reveal that, on an average, the state reported 131 accidents each day.

As regards the number of deaths, as many as 4,010 persons lost their lives in road accidents in the state last year, showing a decline of 307 deaths compared to 2022. Though the number of deaths came down, the number of injured registered an increase of 5,062. As many as 54,369 persons suffered injuries in road accidents in 2023 compared to 49,307 in 2022 and 40,204 in 2021.

A top official with the motor vehicle department (MVD) told TNIE that the decline in the number of deaths is an indication that enforcement activities are yielding results. “The key objective behind the enforcement activities including the installation of AI cameras is to reduce fatal accidents.

The enforcement activities have saved at least 300-500 lives last year. Apart from that, our reports show that the number of persons who suffered head injuries has also come down drastically. This indicates that people are using helmets while riding motorcycles,” the officer said.

According to the MVD officer, one key reason behind the increasing number of accidents is the confidence people are now showing to report such cases to the police.