AI cameras no deterrent? Kerala road accidents rose by over 4k cases in ’23

KOCHI: Despite the installation of new artificial intelligence (AI) cameras across Kerala, road accidents continue to rise. In 2023, the state recorded an increase of over 4,000 cases. On the positive side, the number of deaths resulting from road accidents has come down.
According to the data with the police, Kerala reported 48,141 road accident cases in 2023. The corresponding figures for 2022 and 2021 were 43,910 and 33,296, respectively. That shows accidents increased by 4,231 cases last year. The figures reveal that, on an average, the state reported 131 accidents each day.
As regards the number of deaths, as many as 4,010 persons lost their lives in road accidents in the state last year, showing a decline of 307 deaths compared to 2022. Though the number of deaths came down, the number of injured registered an increase of 5,062. As many as 54,369 persons suffered injuries in road accidents in 2023 compared to 49,307 in 2022 and 40,204 in 2021.
A top official with the motor vehicle department (MVD) told TNIE that the decline in the number of deaths is an indication that enforcement activities are yielding results. “The key objective behind the enforcement activities including the installation of AI cameras is to reduce fatal accidents.
The enforcement activities have saved at least 300-500 lives last year. Apart from that, our reports show that the number of persons who suffered head injuries has also come down drastically. This indicates that people are using helmets while riding motorcycles,” the officer said.
According to the MVD officer, one key reason behind the increasing number of accidents is the confidence people are now showing to report such cases to the police.
“Earlier, when minor accidents took place, the parties involved would settle the matter mutually. Now, we have seen that even minor accidents are being reported to the police. This is a positive trend,” he said.
The MVD has installed 726 AI cameras across the state, which started functioning last June. Former Transport Minister Antony Raju had then claimed that accident cases in Kerala would come down drastically as people would follow traffic rules. However, road safety expert Anil Kumar Pandala said the impact of AI cameras has been minimal. He raised doubts whether the cameras installed are AI-enabled.
“Most of these cameras are manually operated and the AI-enabled ones are for namesake. The chief reason for the increasing accidents is improper law enforcement. Take the number of pedestrians dying in road accidents here. It remains high. Footpaths are not constructed properly and vendors encroach walkways. Even on a short walk, a handful of instances of illegal parking can be spotted easily,” Anil said.
He said the authorities are turning a blind eye to the numerous screens with video advertisements popping up regularly on roadsides and junctions. “These digital advertising screens are banned. They divert the attention of the drivers from the road, resulting in accidents. On many occasions, I have written to the authorities, drawing their attention to such illegal practices. But no action is being taken in such matters,” he said.
MVD considering AI drones for traffic enforcement
Kochi: After AI cameras, the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) is now planning to introduce AI-enabled drones for traffic law enforcement activities. MVD has already submitted a proposal to the state government for procuring over 200 AI drone cameras for this purpose. Currently, speed-detecting vehicles named ‘Interceptors’ are used by police and MVD in the state. As per the proposal, these interceptor vehicles are to be replaced with drones that can be operated from any part of the district. A single drone can detect traffic violations within five kilometres of distance in each sortie. The drones will be fitted with powerful Al cameras. “The proposal was given to the state government last year and we are awaiting a response. We are ready to collaborate with IITs for the project,” a top MVD officer said.