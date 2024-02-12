As dues mount, private hospitals in Kerala deny treatment to KASP beneficiaries

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mounting dues have led to a majority of private hospitals refusing treatment under the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP), a flagship healthcare scheme of the government, thereby placing poor patients in distress. Despite Health Minister Veena George’s assurance to the Assembly that hospitals have been instructed not to deny treatment due to outstanding dues, KASP beneficiaries are consistently being turned away except in emergencies.

This has resulted in tense situations inside hospitals as patients with KASP cards demand service. However, the Kerala Private Hospitals Association (KPHA) said it is difficult to manage without clearing the dues to the tune of `1,129 crore. They expressed their disappointment in the meagre allocation of `678.54 crore for KASP in the state budget as it would worsen the situation.

“More than half of the hospitals enlisted for KASP have ceased admitting patients under the scheme due to heavy dues. How does the government expect us to sustain hospital operations?” said treasurer of Kerala Private Hospitals Association, Dr E K Ramachandran. According to him, the hospitals can manage the dues for not more than two months. However, the government reimbursements have been irregular and inadequate.

It’s not just private hospitals that are facing issues. Government hospitals are also struggling due to mounting KASP dues. The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) highlights the resource constraints caused by these dues. The government owes `269 crore to private hospitals and `859 crore to government hospitals under the scheme.