KALPETTA: Forest officials temporarily called off their efforts to tranquillise and capture Belur Makhna, the wild elephant that trampled a farmer to death at Padamala in Mananthavady on Saturday, after they could not find an apt opportunity to dart the radio-collared jumbo on Sunday. The drive will resume early on Monday, the authorities said.

Meanwhile, irate residents gheraoed the forest personnel while the latter were returning after concluding the day’s efforts at Mannundy near Bavali around 5.30pm. The protesters raised concerns about their safety as the elephant was still free. They relented after forest officials promised to take suitable measures, including patrolling, for their safety. Forest officials had faced similar protests by residents at Bavali and Kattikulam too.

Taking into account the jumbo’s movement and people’s safety, the forest department has deployed 13 teams led by section and beat officers to carry out patrolling in affected areas. Night vision drones will be used to monitor the areas. Besides, police patrol teams will also be on watch. As a precautionary measure, the Wayanad district collector has declared holiday for educational institutions in Thirunelly grama panchayat and divisions 12, 13, 14 and 15 of Mananthavady municipality on February 12.

Around 150 forest department personnel, led by five divisional forest officers, and four veterinary officers led by Dr Ajesh Mohandas are part of the mission to capture Belur Makhna. “The elephant moved around 15km from Padamala, where it killed a person on Saturday, and was spotted at Mannundy area by 6.30am on Sunday. It didn’t travel much during the day,” said Martin Lowel, North Wayanad DFO.