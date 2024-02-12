Kerala: Mission1000 event gets a good response

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Mission 1000 programme of the industries department is getting a good response with 552 enterprises applying for it, according to the department. The programme aims to support small enterprises to increase their annual turnover to Rs 100 crore.

The applications received on the Mission 1000 portal are examined by a State-level Approval Committee (SLAC) headed by the principal secretary of the industries department. The processing of the applications is in different stages and 88 have been approved so far.

The selected enterprises had won 60 or above marks in the scrutiny process. Of the rest, some applications were rejected and the SLAC sought more details in other cases. The government has set a target of bringing at least 250 enterprises under the scheme this year.

The government offers various assistance to the selected enterprises. The capital investment subsidy scheme, the most important among them, provides a 40% subsidy for a maximum of `2 crore.