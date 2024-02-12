Kochi bar firing: Two employees suffer injuries, three in police custody, probe on

KOCHI: Two employees of a local bar suffered bullet injuries after five unidentified persons clashed outside its premises at Kathrikadavu on the Thammanam-Pullepady road in Kochi late on Sunday night.

Police said they have taken three persons into custody and the investigation revealed that the bullet was fired by a person involved in criminal activities including murder attempt cases pending against him.

The injured persons are Sujin John, 23, of Thodupuzha and Akhil, 34, of Cherthala. They are the employees of Edassery Mansion, the bar where the shootout happened. Jithin George, 25, of Manimala, Kottayam, another employee of Edassery Mansion was first assaulted by the five-member group before opening fire at Sujin and Akhil. According to the bar employees, the incident took place at around 11.30 pm.

"They arrived in a white colour Ford Figo car parked outside the gate of the hotel. At that time, the gate of the bar was closed as its operational time was over. Outside the compound, the accused persons started to fight with each other. Jithin who was leaving the bar-hotel after completing his duty first noticed the violence outside. So, he went outside and intervened in the fight. However, the accused persons started attacking Jithin. He was slapped and kicked in the face," an employee of the hotel said.