Malayalam web world on a success spree; industry eyes ‘lost’ throne

KOCHI: Bolstered by the success of Kerala Crime Files and Masterpeace that were launched last year, more Malayalam web series are set to hit OTT platforms in 2024 as producers become increasingly willing to provide financial backing to shows with engaging content.

Comedy drama show Perilloor Premier League was the first Malayalam web series of this year. Three to four more shows are in the works and are expected to hit OTTs this year.

The trend was set during the pandemic. The OTT platforms’ interest in producing more series motivated filmmakers to create more shows in Malayalam. One major factor behind their increasing popularity was that OTTs promote them, said filmmaker-producer Rahul Riji Nair whose Kerala Crime Files hit Disney+Hotstar in June 2023, and got favourable reviews.

“The first web series was launched in India in 2015. A Malayalam web series was launched only seven years later in 2023. One reason behind the recent popularity of regional web series, besides audience acceptance, is the promotion and support they get from OTTs. As the platforms expand to tier-two cities, having more web series in regional languages can help them add subscribers,” Rahul said.

Srikanth Mohan, the director of upcoming series Jai Mahendran, said OTTs give more importance to quality content. “The quality of Malayalam films was discussed after the pandemic. Since the quality is good, OTT platforms tend to take up Malayalam content, even if they are not big-budget series,” Srikanth said.

Rahul said web series also have longer shelf life. “Most have several seasons. So, when the second season releases, people may watch or re-watch the first, increasing viewership and watch time. This benefits OTT platforms and filmmakers,” he said, adding that if the first season is a hit, the second may not require as much marketing.

Kochi-based OTT consultant Charles George said audience acceptance for web series has risen post Covid.

“There is a section of people that prefers to watch films and series at their own leisure. Web series cater to them. Also, the detailed storytelling and development of characters can help audience connect to the content easily,” Charles opined.

Rahul said this detailing helps artists too. “When it comes to web series, there is a good canvas, and the artist gets more space and screen time. Also, as the series is launched in different languages, actors get pan-India reach. For them, there are two advantages: artistic pleasure and career opportunity,” he emphasised.

“With more web series being launched in Malayalam, the acceptance will be higher and actors will be encouraged to take up more roles,” he said. The move to dub and release a web series in multiple languages gives it a pan-India reach, said Srikanth, adding that the content is promoted on social media. “Considering the popularity of Malayalam web series, the trend will boost the Malayalam film industry and take it to the global level,” he said.

Earlier, most web series were made in comedy genre. “However, we now see horror, thriller, family drama shows. It is good Malayalam web series are breaking the barrier,” Srikanth said.