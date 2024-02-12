NCP demands removal of Saseendran from cabinet

KOCHI: The NCP state committee has demanded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remove Forest Minister AK Saseendran for his alleged lapses in tackling the increased menace of man-animal conflicts in Kerala.

In the wake of the killing of a farmer by a wild elephant in Wayanad, the Ajit Pawar faction -- recognised recently as the official party eligible to use the name and symbol approved by the Election Commission of India -- passed a resolution against Saseendran who is aligned with the Sharad Pawar faction.

A meeting of the party held in Kochi on Sunday decided to hand over a letter to the chief minister, urging him to withdraw Saseendran and instead give the cabinet berth allocated to NCP to Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas.

“Over the past few years, around 43 people -- including Ajeesh, a farmer in Mananthavadi -- have been killed by wild animals in our state. The forest minister, who takes all these incidents very lightly, is continuing an approach of mocking the people,” said the resolution passed by the Ajit Pawar faction.

Objecting strongly to Saseendran’s stand, the party members said in the meeting that the minister has completely failed in fulfilling the responsibility of making the changes necessary to the existing law to tackle wild animal attacks and to protect people’s lives.

“Hence, he is incompetent,” the resolution stated, requesting the chief minister to remove Saseendran from his position.

Meanwhile, NCP national general secretary and state president-in-charge N A Muhammed Kutty said P C Chacko has no right to take part in the LDF meetings as the president of the party as the Election Commission has recognised the Ajit Pawar faction as the official NCP.

“At this juncture, they cannot use the name and symbol of NCP. We will send a letter to LDF citing this. The meeting held in Kochi has decided to remain in the LDF and has deputed me to hold talks with LDF leaders,” Muhammed Kutty said.