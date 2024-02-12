Probe into Kerala CM's daughter's firm: HC seeks documents from state-run KSIDC

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday asked the state-run KSIDC to provide documents to prove it had sought explanation from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd over the alleged financial transactions made to the IT company of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena and others.

The Court was hearing a plea by Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) seeking to quash the central government order directing an investigation into its affairs by SFIO under the Companies Act.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is probing KSIDC, the IT firm Exalogic and Kochi-based mines company CMRL.

KSIDC on Monday submitted before the High Court that it has no role in any of the alleged transactions mentioned in the case and sought to exempt it from the probe.

It also submitted before the court that it had sought an explanation from the CMRL in connection with the matter.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, who heard the plea, asked KSIDC to provide documents to prove that it had sought explanation from the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL). KSIDC has 13.4 per cent shares in CMRL.

The corporation said the SFIO probe will affect its credibility and reputation.

The court, however, said that no coercive action will be taken against KSIDC while the petition is pending.

The court has now listed the matter for further hearing on February 26.