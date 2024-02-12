Trans man looking for sponsors to achieve ‘Mr Kerala’ dream

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: J Jaison, a transman from Muhamma in Alappuzha who is passionate about body-building, inched closer towards realising his dream of becoming Mr Kerala on Saturday, when he was crowned Mr Alappuzha in the transman category.

A former delivery executive of a leading e-commerce firm, Jaison, who is competing at the state-level event in the 65-kg transman category, is now looking for sponsors to achieve his goal. The Mr Kerala body-building championship is scheduled to be held in Kannur on March 9. “I have been a transman for seven years.

I underwent the change upon realising that I did not wish to stay a woman,” Jaison told TNIE. He did not wish to reveal his name before his transition. His family, comprising mother S Jayamol and younger brother, a Plus Two student, supported his decision.Jaison soon made a name in TikTok. Through it he also met Anjali, his fan who later became his wife.

“Anjali has been a huge support in my pursuit to win body-building championships. I revealed the truth about me to her at the first instance when we decided to get married during 2019,” said Jaison, who underwent gender-reaffirming surgery in 2018.

“Since childhood, I’ve been interested in sports and preferred to concentrate on body-building contests. I took active interest in it once I became a transman. I now need sponsors to help me realise my dream,” said Jaison who is 5’1”. He has moved to Chittar in Pathanamthitta to undergo rigorous training under Mr Pathanamthitta Ajil Kumar.

Ajil was all praise for Jaison. “This will be his first time contesting in the state-level event in the 65kg category. Becoming a body-builder is expensive. Since Jaison is keen on becoming a professional body-builder under transman category, he requires more than Rs 30,000 per month,” said Ajil, who trains Jaison free of charge.

According to Ajil, Jaison has to consume 1kg chicken, 20 egg whites, 250g sweet potato, 500g rice, and vitamin/protein/glutamix/whey protein powder daily. Jaison is also advocating for inclusion of the transman category in district-level body-building championships.

At present, not many district-level contests have the category, even though it is already included at the state and national level.