'Won't display PM Modi's photo': Kerala CM on posters in ration shops

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rejecting the Centre's stance on displaying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's posters and banners at ration shops across Kerala, the state government said that the such directives were 'not right' and 'difficult to implement.'

On Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the legislative assembly that the state will reject the centre's direction to place Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph at ration shops.

In his reply to a query raised during the Question Hour of the House, the CM said the rationing system and ration shops were here for a long time.