Amit Shah can’t attend, BJP postpones Thiruvananthapuram leg of the Kerala Padayatra

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram leg of the Kerala Padayatra led by BJP state president K Surendran, scheduled to begin on Tuesday, has been postponed as Union Home Minister Amit Shah has conveyed his inconvenience to inaugurate the programme on that day.

According to a senior BJP leader, a fresh date for the programme will be decided later based on Shah’s convenience. The Union home minister was also scheduled to inaugurate the new state headquarters building of the party - KG Marar Bhavan - at Aristo Junction on Tuesday. After Shah expressed his inconvenience, the ‘housewarming’ of the building was conducted on Monday.

The housewarming ceremony was held from 5 am to 11 am and the pooja was led by Mullapally Krishnan Namboothiri. The housewarming was conducted by seven women belonging to backward classes. People who played a key role in the construction of the new state headquarters were honoured by the state president.

According to a statement from the party, the KG Marar Bhavan has been constructed in an eco-friendly manner, following traditional Kerala architecture. The well-ventilated building also has provision for rainwater harvesting and also has a lotus pond.

The building has been constructed using Kannur stone and the upper part is made entirely of wood. In the six-storey building, two floors have been set apart for parking.