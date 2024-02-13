Friend, companion and lover for over 6 decades

KOCHI: Having a passion might be a common trait but being passionate about it is rare. And this is a trait that sets apart 81-year-old C K Alexander, a retired teacher from Kothamangalam. But what is Alexander passionate about? It is the radio which he considers to be his first wife and love. On World Radio Day, the retired art teacher reminisces about his journey that spans more than six decades with his friend, companion and love.

“Radio changed my life,” says Alexander. He has been listening to the programmes aired on the radio since the first time All India Radio began broadcasting. Alexander keeps his radio on from morning till late in the night. “And in 1980, I was gifted a radio by the then Union Minister Vasant P Sathe for being an avid listener,” he says.

For Alexander, ‘Radio Pennu’, as he likes to call the radio, has been a constant companion. “‘She’ still remains solidly by my side even as my wife passed away 10 years ago leaving me all alone,” says Alexander who got the radio as a prize for being the best listener.

The prize was for a series of agricultural lessons on profitable poultry farming, he adds. Alexander has since then won many awards. “I used to write letters about the programmes being broadcast by AIR. This led to me being selected as the best listener. I have also won many prizes in the Krishi Padom series - such as Jeevadhara, Amulyameenetrangal, Akshaya Urjavum Nammalum, Matsya Keralam, Nammude Aharam, Sugandha Keralam and AIDS Awareness- broadcast by Aakashvani,” he says.