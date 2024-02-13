Kerala assembly speaker AN Shamseer: Cannot raise allegation without evidence

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opposition staged a walkout in the assembly after Speaker AN Shamseer refused permission for UDF MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan to level an allegation against the chief minister’s daughter in the assembly. The house witnessed dramatic scenes on the first day of the discussion on the state budget.

The Speaker ruled that the MLA would not be allowed to raise the allegation without proper documents to support it. He also denied the microphone to the MLA three minutes before his allocated time, in order to prevent him from speaking.

When senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala tried to intervene on behalf of Kuzhalnadan, the Speaker cut him short and gave the ruling under Rule 285. While Kuzhalnadan maintained that he had given documents to the office of Speaker while seeking permission to level the allegation, Shamseer said he could not allow the sanctity of the House to be tarnished on the basis of a “photostat”.