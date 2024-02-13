Kerala government ‘Denies’ nod to Discuss Jumbo Fear, Opposition stages walkout

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The death of a farmer by a wild elephant in Wayanad last week resonated in the assembly on Monday, with the Opposition staging a walkout after the government allegedly denied it permission to hold discussions on an adjournment motion over alleviating residents’ fears of wild animal attacks.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan alleged serious lapses by the government in addressing the issue. He said the inefficient government, and not the elephant, was responsible for the death of Ajeesh Panachiyil, who was trampled to death in Mananthavady on Saturday.

Maintaining that the issue was grave, Forest Minister AK Saseendran, however, said discussing would only have an adverse effect. Responding to the motion moved by Kalpetta MLA T Siddique, Saseendran accused anti-social elements of triggering the protests post Ajeesh’s death.

“The Wayanad district administration acted maturely and showed restraint while attempts were being made to stoke passions. I am afraid the protests, happening when we are facing emotional turmoil, will only show Wayanad in a bad light,” Saseendran said. The Opposition lashed out at the minister over his ‘insensitive’ remarks.

Siddique retorted that it was the public that had launched the protest and none had instigated them. However, Saseendran remained firm.

UDF to intensify protest

UDF has decided to up its ante against Minister A K Saseendran’s alleged ineptitude in handing the Wayanad imbroglio. Opposition MLAs from the hilly areas will take out a protest march from the assembly to Saseendran’s official residence, ‘Kaveri’, near Cantonment house on Tuesday.