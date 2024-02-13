Kerala not in a hurry to implement foreign varsity proposal, says CPM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A week after Finance Minister KN Balagopal put forth a budget proposal to examine the scope of setting up foreign university campuses in the state, ruling CPM leadership is yet to get some clarity on how to go about it. Even as the move created confusion and led to differences within the party in addition to drawing flak from the CPI, the CPM insists there’s no dissent within the party.

Indicating that Kerala cannot stay away from foreign universities opening campuses in the country, in view of the present education policies and UGC guidelines, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said that the government should explore the scope of utilising the situation, while keeping in mind public interest and social commitment. Refuting charges in this regard, he further added that an LDF government cannot implement CPM policies as such.

With the issue being widely discussed in the CPM state committee meeting, the leadership said that the government has only initiated discussions on the matter. He indicated that the Left government is in no hurry to open doors to foreign varsities. “Going by existing universally accepted policies, foreign universities can open campuses in Kerala without any approval from the state government. In such a scenario, the government is exploring the scope of how this aspect can be effectively utilised without taking focus away from public education, transparency and equality in the state education sector,” he said.

Responding to repeated questions, Govindan said the CPM is opposed to the entry of foreign universities into the state. “We have never agreed to such concepts, including the move to set up foreign universities, whether in the past or even now. You can report that it’s not the party’s stance that is being implemented here,” said an irked Govindan.

He reiterated that the government hasn’t yet announced a decision to set up foreign universities. Setting up foreign varsities is part of the National Education Policy of 2020. Hence the state should discuss its stance on the same.

He rejected reports on differences between the politburo and the state unit over the foreign university issue. “It’s very clear that the LDF government cannot implement CPM policies as such. EMS (Namboodiripad) himself had made this clear in 1957 itself. The government has certain limitations and possibilities,” he pointed out.

Soon after the budget proposal to examine the scope of foreign varsities, the party’s student wing SFI too had lashed out against the same. Minister R Bindu too made it clear that no policy decision has yet been taken in this regard.

Rubbishes reports of differences