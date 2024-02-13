Kochi metro Phase-2 work: Traffic diversion to ease congestion

KOCHI: Ahead of the start of the construction work on Kochi Metro Phase-2 from JLN Stadium to Infopark in Kakkanad, District Collector N S K Umesh convened a meeting on Monday and decided to include various departments and organisations for seamless progress of the works, while ensuring traffic is not hit.

The meeting’s focus was on optimising traffic flow on existing roads, allowing the movement of private buses, ambulances, autorickshaws and two-wheelers while diverting heavy vehicles to alternate routes.

He also emphasised on the importance of regular site visits to monitor the progress of the construction. This, said officials, underscores the administration’s commitment to enforcing established traffic control measures and ensuring the safety and convenience of the public during the construction phase.

Special emphasis was laid on expediting construction work at eight of the stations, a milestone for the overall project. KMRL officials, including additional general manager T G Gokul attended the meeting.