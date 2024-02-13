Malayali couple with twin children found dead in their US home

‘’Today we got a call from their maid, who informed us that the couple had been found dead inside their home. According to her, the reason for the death was a gas leak from the air conditioner. Police have reached the spot and recovered the body. Their brothers Ajith and Anthony are on the way to the US, as per police request to identify the body. Alice's mother, Julliet, was with them until this Sunday,’’ said Claudius, a relative of the deceased.

Anand and Alice were alumni of TKM Engineering College. Ananad is a mechanical engineering graduate, while Alice is a civil engineering graduate.

The couple has been residing in San Mateo County for the last nine years. Both were working as software engineers for an IT company.