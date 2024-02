KOCHI: Two persons were killed and 22 others injured — four of them critically — in a massive explosion at an illegal firecracker storage facility located in a densely populated area at Choorakkad near Tripunithura on Monday. The blast occurred while boxes containing firecrackers — brought for the festival at Puthiyakavu Devi temple which is just 3 km away — were being unloaded from a vehicle.

A building adjacent to the blast spot was destroyed while around 180 houses in the vicinity were partially damaged. The impact of the blast was felt up to 3km.

Several vehicles, electronic items and furniture in nearby houses, as well as roofs of several buildings, were damaged under the impact. Window panes of houses located even 800m away from the accident spot were shattered in the explosion that shook the area. Several people in the locality felt uneasy and a few elderly people experienced hearing issues after the blast. The vehicle that transported the firecrackers from Palakkad and a car that was parked near the storage unit were gutted in the blast.

The deceased are Vishnu, 27, a resident of Ullur in Thiruvananthapuram, and Divakaran, 55. Vishnu was the driver of the pickup van that brought the firecrackers. The injured persons include the workers who were unloading the crackers and the residents nearby. They are under treatment at various hospitals.