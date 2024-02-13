Railway safety commissioner inspects services from Tripunithura metro station

KOCHI: The Commissioner of railway safety (CRS) began inspections of metro services from the Tripunithura metro station, the final stop in Phase-1 of Kochi Metro. The two-day inspection is led by CRS Anant M Chowdhary and comes after successful completion of trial runs.

The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is expected to commission the service from SN Junction to Tripunithura after receiving the approval from the CRS.

Meanwhile, construction of the Tripunithura metro station is in the final stages. Spread across 1.35 lakh square metres, it is KMRL’s largest metro station so far, and incorporates innovative measures, including utilisation of the Open Web Girder technology, a first for Kochi Metro. The technology spans 60m between SN Junction and Tripunithura stations. Kochi Metro Phase-1, from Aluva to Tripunithura, covers a distance of 28.125km, connecting 25 stations.