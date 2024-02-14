Brahmapuram: Rent of JCB, Hitachi vehicles puts Kochi corporation in spot

KOCHI : The rental charges of Hitachi and JCB vehicles engaged since June last year have put a substantial burden on the Kochi corporation. As per the officials, the rent from June to December, came to around Rs 1 crore.

Peeved at the mounting expenses, Mayor M Anilkumar directed officials of the corporation’s health wing to promptly initiate the tendering process to engage the vehicles. The vehicles had been pressed into service following the Brahmapuram fire without floating tenders.

The matter came up for discussion during the corporation council meeting on Monday. UDF councillor Minimol said after the Brahmapuram fire outbreak last March, the health wing was asked to arrange Hitachi and JCB vehicles without going for tendering.