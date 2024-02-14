CM Vijayan real culprit in Exalogic row: Mathew Kuzhalnadan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after being denied permission to raise the Exalogic issue in the assembly, Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan has come out with serious allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Talking to reporters at the Indira Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Kuzhalnadan alleged that Pinarayi is the real culprit in the monthly instalment row.
The Muvattupuzha MLA said the chief minister had altered the industrial policy of the state government, enabling Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) to mine black sand and ensuring that black sand mining does not happen in the public sector. He also alleged that Pinarayi’s daughter, Veena Thaikandiyil, had received Rs 8 lakh per month in her bank account since 2016.
He released documents pertaining to the LDF government’s stand that brought about a change in the industrial policy.
“The land could have been retrieved through a circular. Instead, the CM ensured that CMRL received the contract for black sand mining. Pinarayi ensured that the industry department officials’ decision was overruled,” Kuzhalnadan alleged.
He expressed shock over Pinarayi saying in the assembly a few weeks ago that his hands were pure.
“From December 2016, Veena had been receiving money in her bank account. Still, Pinarayi claims that PV in the file is not him. I don’t understand how he can claim so. I will be coming out with facts on the chief minister’s role in the monthly installment row. The LDF government helped CMRL make more than `1,000 crore from black sand mining since 2004. This was stopped by the V S Achuthanandan government, but the high court’s single bench and division bench ruled in favour of CMRL,” the MLA said.
Reacting to Speaker A N Shamseer disallowing him to raise the Exalogic issue in the assembly, Kuzhalnadan said he was denied the opportunity to execute the role of a legislator. He alleged that Shamseer came to the chief minister’s rescue so that he did not have to reply to the questions raised.