CM Vijayan real culprit in Exalogic row: Mathew Kuzhalnadan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after being denied permission to raise the Exalogic issue in the assembly, Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan has come out with serious allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Talking to reporters at the Indira Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Kuzhalnadan alleged that Pinarayi is the real culprit in the monthly instalment row.

The Muvattupuzha MLA said the chief minister had altered the industrial policy of the state government, enabling Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) to mine black sand and ensuring that black sand mining does not happen in the public sector. He also alleged that Pinarayi’s daughter, Veena Thaikandiyil, had received Rs 8 lakh per month in her bank account since 2016.