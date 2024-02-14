Elderly-friendly corporation budget on the cards in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram corporation budget for 2024-25, set to be presented on Wednesday, is expected to give thrust to the welfare of the elderly. According to sources, elderly welfare and solar city will be the major highlights of this year’s budget.

That apart, waste management, water supply, and improving sewerage connectivity will be the other areas given priority. The elderly-friendly budget is set to propose various welfare projects including psychosocial support, medical care, and designated spaces for the elderly in public places.

“We are planning to organise an art and sports festival for the elderly -- Vayojanotsavam -- this year. Many projects have been proposed in the budget. A majority of the elderly population are leading isolated lives and we want to offer them more support,” a corporation official told TNIE.

It is learnt that, this year, the civic body has raised the plan outlay of the budget.