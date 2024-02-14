Financial crisis: Balagopal-led delegation to hold talks with Centre tomorrow

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A four-member delegation from Kerala, led by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, will hold talks with the Union government in Delhi on Thursday over the latter’s restrictions on the state’s borrowing limits. The move comes pursuant to the Supreme Court’s order on the state government’s plea for interim relief in its suit against the Centre. The state has informed the SC about its willingness to hold discussions with Union government representatives.
The chief minister’s chief principal secretary K M Abraham, principal secretary (finance) Rabindra Kumar Agarwal and Advocate General K Gopalakrishna Kurup, besides Balagopal, will be part of the delegation.
The government is of the view that Kerala stands vindicated with the SC’s suggestion for Centre-state discussions.
Initially, the Centre was opposed to the state government’s plea, blaming pointing out that Kerala’s financial crisis was due to its mismanagement and unnecessary expenditure. However, with more states raising a similar issue, the Centre adopted a stance in the SC that it was more of a policy issue. However, the apex court said the matter needs to be resolved through discussions.