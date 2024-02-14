Financial crisis: Balagopal-led delegation to hold talks with Centre tomorrow

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A four-member delegation from Kerala, led by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, will hold talks with the Union government in Delhi on Thursday over the latter’s restrictions on the state’s borrowing limits. The move comes pursuant to the Supreme Court’s order on the state government’s plea for interim relief in its suit against the Centre. The state has informed the SC about its willingness to hold discussions with Union government representatives.

The chief minister’s chief principal secretary K M Abraham, principal secretary (finance) Rabindra Kumar Agarwal and Advocate General K Gopalakrishna Kurup, besides Balagopal, will be part of the delegation.