Kerala CM rewarded former I-T official for helping him in Lavalin case: Shone George

Shone said that the former IRS officer is also the brother of a former chief secretary.
KOCHI : BJP leader and Kottayam district panchayat member Shone George has alleged that a former official of the Income Tax department who had given a clean chit to Pinarayi Vijayan in the SNC-Lavalin case was inducted into his personal staff as a reward.

Speaking at a press conference in Kochi on Tuesday, Shone said, “R Mohan, who is now a special officer in CM’s personal staff, had given a clean chit to Pinarayi Vijayan while he was serving as Additional Director of Income Tax, Kochi, in a report dated July 24, 2008. He has been continuing in the position for the past several years.”

He added that the former IRS officer is also the brother of a former chief secretary. Shone said that he will bring the matter to the attention of the Union government.

