Kerala: Five-year-old girl dies of suspected food poisoning in Vandiperiyar

IDUKKI: In a suspected case of food poisoning, a five-year-old girl died in Vandiperiyar on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Arya, daughter of Shijo, a resident of Vallakkadavu in Vandiperiyar. According to officials, the girl was brought to a private hospital in Vallakkadavu following vomiting on Tuesday evening. The hospital authorities, after giving primary medical support, sent the girl back home later in the evening.

At home, she had her dinner and went to bed to sleep. However, she started vomiting again at night. She was immediately taken to the private hospital and later to the Peermade Taluk Hospital for treatment. Her condition turned serious and she died en route to the hospital.