Kerala gets Union government’s award for TB eradication

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala received the Union government’s award for best TB eradication programme. The award is in recognition of the state’s efforts to coordinate the National TB Eradication programme in the private sector, Health Minister Veena George said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kerala recorded the highest number of registrations of TB patients from the private sector on the Nikshay portal. The number of registrations rose from 4,615 in 2019 to 6.542 in 2023.

Veena George said the government has set a target to make Kerala a TB-free state by 2025 with the support of the private sector. The government conducts TB-free panchayat programmes with the support of local self-governments.