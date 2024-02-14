Kerala hotelier invites nomad to open his newly set up restaurant

ALAPPUZHA: Entrepreneurs compete with each other to arrange pompous programmes to make the inauguration of their enterprises a big event. Most often, wealthy people invite film stars, political leaders and renowned persons for the inauguration of their firms.
However, a restaurant owner in Cherthala invited a man who is living on the wayside to inaugurate his newly established restaurant at Pathinonnammile on the side of NH 66 in Cherthala. Santhosh K V, owner of Vavas Hotel, invited Kunjumon, a nomad, to inaugurate his restaurant on Sunday.
Santhosh, his wife Geetha, and sons Sangeeth and Sandeep have been running a makeshift eatery on the side of the NH for the past seventeen years.
The eatery was the only source of income for the family. He saved a portion of the income and started a new restaurant having the capacity to serve food to around 40 people at a time.
“Me and my family have been working hard to achieve financial stability over the years. The wayside eatery was the sole income of our family. During my childhood, we struggled to get sufficient food. The memory of my childhood days prompted me to invite a poor man to inaugurate the hotel,” Santhosh said.