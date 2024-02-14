Kerala hotelier invites nomad to open his newly set up restaurant

ALAPPUZHA: Entrepreneurs compete with each other to arrange pompous programmes to make the inauguration of their enterprises a big event. Most often, wealthy people invite film stars, political leaders and renowned persons for the inauguration of their firms.

However, a restaurant owner in Cherthala invited a man who is living on the wayside to inaugurate his newly established restaurant at Pathinonnammile on the side of NH 66 in Cherthala. Santhosh K V, owner of Vavas Hotel, invited Kunjumon, a nomad, to inaugurate his restaurant on Sunday.

Santhosh, his wife Geetha, and sons Sangeeth and Sandeep have been running a makeshift eatery on the side of the NH for the past seventeen years.