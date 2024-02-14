No need for CBI probe into Dr Vandana Das' killing: Kerala govt in Assembly

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government on Wednesday said in the Assembly that the probe into the killing of Dr Vandana Das by a patient was properly carried out by the state police and therefore, there was no need to hand over the investigation of the case to the CBI as sought by the victim's parents.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the probe was carried out and a charge sheet was submitted in court by police without any delay. For the same reasons, the Kerala High Court dismissed the victim's parents' plea for a CBI investigation, he said.

"So, on what basis can the government order a CBI probe?" Vijayan asked UDF MLA Mons Joseph who invited the CM's attention to the victim's parents' desire for a CBI probe of the case.

Joseph also asked the CM whether the government would consider appointing a special squad or team to investigate the claims of the parents with regard to alleged shortcomings in the police probe, to which Vijayan replied in the negative.