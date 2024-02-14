Oppn MLAs take out march to Forest Minister A K Saseendran’s residence

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF MLAs representing hilly areas took out a protest march from the assembly to the official residence of Forest Minister A K Saseendran against his alleged ineptitude in handling man-animal conflict in Wayanad. Inaugurating the march, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan blamed the government for not taking steps to address wild animals’ incursions into human habitations and farmlands.

Satheesan alleged that over the last nine months, 85 people lost their lives in wildlife attacks. He said that the LDF government has neither bothered to pay compensation nor implemented any steps to mitigate wildlife attacks.