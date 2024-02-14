‘Rein in mahouts to end elephant torture'

KOCHI: The recent torture of two captive elephants under the Guruvayur Devaswom at the temple Sheeveli Parambu, as evidenced by a viral video clip, triggered an outrage on social media. However, torture has been an integral part of the taming of elephants over the years in Kerala. No other state has the tradition of parading elephants for festivals. The only exception is Mysuru Dasara.

As tuskers are naturally aggressive, mahouts establish dominance to keep the elephant calm. Each time a new mahout takes charge, he tortures the animal to incite fear in its mind. It is this fear factor that makes the elephant stay calm in the midst of blaring music, ear-splitting fireworks, and an unruly mob, say experts.

The video showed two elephants -- Guruvayur Krishna and Junior Kesavan -- being tortured by four mahouts. While festival buffs argue in favour of preserving the tradition, animal rights activists have been vociferously demanding a ban on the parading of elephants at festivals like Thrissur Pooram.

“An elephant, as a wild animal, has the right to roam around freely. Instead they are kept in shackles, tethered in unhygienic surroundings, transported in trucks and made to stand in the midst of an unruly mob for hours. The bursting of crackers and the cacophony of percussion instruments create unbearable stress on the animal,” says Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Idukki district president M N Jayachandran.

The mahouts torture elephants to create dominance through fear and deprive it of food and water, he points out.“They inflict non-healing wounds and prick them to control the animal when it shows a tendency to run amok. Most captive elephants die of torture but the postmortem reports are manufactured to hide the real reason. They cite indigestion and internal infection as the reason for death,” Jayachandran says.

According to activists, mahouts use metal rods to pierce the flesh and cause damage to the bones and ligaments to make the elephant docile. The current elephant training system has been passed on through generations. Most elephants exhibit stereotypic behaviour, which highlights their boredom, they point out. “The government has banned the use of elephant goads (thotti) made of metal. But most mahouts use this to control the elephant,” says Heritage Animal Task Force secretary V K Venkitachalam, who has been relentlessly campaigning against elephant parades for the past four decades.

“The thotti has a metal hook with which they pull the elephant’s sensitive skin behind the ears, on the cuticles and the inner part of the hind leg. This inflicts unbearable pain. Besides, they goad the elephant on wounds to make it obey commands,” Venkitachalam says.