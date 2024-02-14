Sailors’ release shows Modi’s credibility: K Surendran

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The release of Indian sailors by Qatar shows the credibility enjoyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the globe, said BJP state president K Surendran.

He was speaking after visiting Ragesh G Kumar, one of the eight Indian Navy veterans released from jail, at his house at Elamannurkonam near Balaramapuram in the capital district.

“This is what we call Modi’s guarantee. It’s an assurance to all citizens of the country,” said Surendran, adding that earlier too the Union government had taken similar efforts to rescue Indian citizens stranded in different parts of the world.