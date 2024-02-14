SC felt merit in Kerala’s complaint on borrowing dispute: Finance Minister Balagopal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the Supreme Court suggested the Centre and the Kerala government to hold talks on the borrowing dispute as it felt merit in the state’s arguments.

“Positive things are happening in the SC, contrary to the allegations raised by the Opposition,” he said in the assembly while replying to the discussion on the Kerala State GST (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The assembly passed the bill.

Balagopal said the government took effective steps to plug GST evasion. As many as 831 evasion cases worth Rs 1,685 crore were registered in the current financial year (2023-24) until January 31. Of the total amount evaded, Rs 1,622 crore has been recovered, Balagopal said, adding that vehicle inspections will continue to prevent the practice of fake and under invoicing. He said the government will also consider the suggestion to build a new office for the district GST department in Kasaragod.