Syro Malabar Church plans massive stir against government over wildlife conflicts

KOCHI: Fed up with the apathy of the forest department in ensuring the safety of high-range farmers, the Syro Malabar Church is planning to launch a massive agitation. The escalating incidence of man-animal conflict across Kerala is assuming political colour as the Church and farmers’ collectives have realised the need to get a farmer elected to the assembly.

“The government does not respond to farmers’ issues as they are not organised. Farmers cannot afford to launch a strike as their families will starve if they do not work a day. This prompts the government to ignore their demands. Every day wild elephants, tigers, bear, wild gaur and wild boars stray into farmlands and destroy crops. There has been serious dereliction of duty by forest officials, including South Wayanad DFO. The government should book the DFO for culpable homicide,” Syro Malabar Chruch synod secretary and Archbioshp of Thalassery Mar Joseph Pamplany told TNIE.