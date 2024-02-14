UDF accuses Kerala govt of 'carelessness' towards farmers' plight

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress-led UDF on Wednesday accused the ruling Left in Kerala of being "careless" towards the plight of the farmers in the state and staged a walkout from the Assembly in protest.

The opposition walked out after permission for an adjournment motion moved by UDF MLAs to discuss plight of farmers in Kerala was denied by Speaker A N Shamseer.

The Speaker denied the permission after state Agriculture Minister P Prasad said in the House that the Left government was actually concerned about the problems of farmers and was continuously taking the necessary steps to help them.