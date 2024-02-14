UDF government permitted pvt black sand mining in 2002: Industries Minister P Rajeev

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Refuting Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan’s allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Industries Minister P Rajeev said the points raised by Kuzhalnadan relate to the UDF. He recalled that the first order permitting private companies to mine black sand in Kerala was issued in 2002, when the UDF was in power.

Rajeev said another order, providing greater clarity, was released a month later. In 2003, yet another order was issued, stating that joint venture companies can undertake black sand mining, he said.

“In 2004, the UPA government at the Centre provided clearance, paving way for the state government to come out with survey numbers and allow mining to be undertaken on lease. Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited went to court against the then UDF government after public protests, which also saw the environmental study getting halted,” Rajeev said.