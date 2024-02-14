Wild elephant Belur Makhna still elusive

MANANTHAVADY : Belur Makhna, the wild elephant that killed a 47-year-old farmer in Wayanad last week, continued to give a hard time to the rapid response teams (RRTs) and others deployed to tranquilise and capture it.

As many as 200 people, including forest department officials, RRT members from Muthanga, Nilambur and Mannarkkad and veterinarians, resumed the mission to capture the jumbo in the early hours of Tuesday, but were unable to dart it. The operation will resume on Wednesday.

The signal received around 5.30 am indicated the jumbo was near Irumbupalam, which is 3km away from Mannundy on the road from Kattikulam to Kodagu in Karnataka. The forest department team and medical squad entered the jungle early morning, but the elephant kept moving and ultimately reached Mannundy.