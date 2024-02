KOLLAM : Cases of sexual abuse of children remained above the 4,500-mark in the state for yet another year, highlighting the need for better efficacy of preventive laws and measures.

At 4,641, the number of cases registered across the state under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (Pocso Act) in 2023 was slightly higher than the 4,582 cases registered in 2022, as per the data sourced from the State Crime Records Bureau.

Among districts, capital Thiruvananthapuram reported the most number of Pocso cases (601), followed by Malappuram (507) and Ernakulam (484) in 2023.

Pathanamthitta district reported the least number of cases (177). The overall tally included 10 cases registered by the railway police.