‘Centre cutting state’s borrowing cap to help corporates’: Kerala Finance Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Centre is helping corporates by slashing market borrowings by governments, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said during a general discussion on the budget in the assembly on Wednesday.

Balagopal said that one of the reasons behind the Centre’s decision to reduce the borrowing limit was to facilitate more credit availability for the corporate sector.

“Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in the Budget speech that the Union government would reduce its borrowings by Rs 1 lakh crore in the new financial year. Now, this borrowing space will be utilised by corporates,” he said.