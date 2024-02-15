Choorakkad firecracker blast: Action council to approach Kerala court for compensation

KOCHI : The Choorakkad residents whose houses were damaged in a firecracker explosion on Monday have decided to approach the court for the redressal of their grievances.
Having formed an action council on Tuesday to represent those who suffered losses following the explosion, the Choorakkad Residents’ Association members consulted a lawyer on Wednesday and decided to move court. Heading the action council, Santhosh Kumar said their plea concerns the release of compensation for the damage suffered in the explosion.
“We want an expert agency to be appointed to assess the damage. Also, we want the authorities to prevent the stocking of explosives near our houses in the future,” he said.
Santhosh said the action council will approach each resident to garner consent on approaching the court.
“The signature collection will commence on Thursday. The representation will be given at the court in the names of all individuals who suffered losses,” he said.
Though the authorities have started a relief camp at an auditorium for people whose houses were damaged, a majority of them preferred to stay in their own houses. Mohan, whose house is located next to the explosion site, said the camp is only a temporary arrangement.
“Our house is our only asset. How can we leave it behind and move to a camp? We went to the camp but returned because of concerns regarding the house. Other than the main door, all doors and windows are broken. People from distant places are moving inside our houses to see the damage. Some come with cameras to make videos. We are worried about leaving our houses open to strangers,” he said.
Another resident who did not want to be named, fearing the wrath of the authorities, said no minister has visited the place even two days after the explosion.
“Government officials are visiting the houses and collecting our details. But the people who we chose to represent us in the parliament and the assembly have not turned up. Nor has any minister responded regarding our plight through social media or mainstream media. It looks like it was a minor incident for them,” he said. Sasidhara Panicker, another resident, said the people in the area will support the decision of the action council.
“The action council is taking up our issues with the authorities. There was a meeting with the sub-collector. We fully back its decisions,” he said.
Three under treatment at medical college
Following the explosion at an illegal firecracker unit in Tripunithura on February 12, three survivors are currently undergoing treatment at the Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital. Adarsh, 28, of Madavoorpara, Shastavattam, Anandan, 69, of Thenmala, Idamanna Kollam, and Anil, 50, of Paripally, Kollam, are receiving medical care.
Due to concerns related to respiratory distress, breathing issues and severe burns, the patients require continuous monitoring and treatment in the foreseeable days.
Identity of deceased confirmed
The identity of a person who died in the firecracker blast was confirmed by his familyon Wednesday. One of the two deceased was earlier falsely identified as Divakaran, 55.
However, the relatives of the deceased visited the morgue and identified the body as that of Anil, 51, of Peedikathara, Kottakkapuram.