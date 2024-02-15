Choorakkad firecracker blast: Action council to approach Kerala court for compensation

KOCHI : The Choorakkad residents whose houses were damaged in a firecracker explosion on Monday have decided to approach the court for the redressal of their grievances.

Having formed an action council on Tuesday to represent those who suffered losses following the explosion, the Choorakkad Residents’ Association members consulted a lawyer on Wednesday and decided to move court. Heading the action council, Santhosh Kumar said their plea concerns the release of compensation for the damage suffered in the explosion.

“We want an expert agency to be appointed to assess the damage. Also, we want the authorities to prevent the stocking of explosives near our houses in the future,” he said.