CPM does remember paralysed party worker Pushpan, says Kerala Finance Minister Balagopal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Finance Minister K N Balagopal said on Wednesday that his party, the CPM, does remember Pushpan, the DYFI worker who was paralysed in the 1994 police firing at Koothuparamba while protesting against granting government quota seats to college managements.

He was replying to some Opposition members’ questions, in the backdrop of the budget proposal to welcome foreign universities, whether the party forgot Pushpan.

“We do remember Pushpan. We all actively participated in that agitation,” Balagopal said.