Kerala BJP disrupts Mayor's speech in Assembly, stages walkout

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Dramatic scenes unfolded during the introductory budget speech of Mayor Arya Rajendran after she blatantly attacked the Union government for the financial crisis the state was going through.

BJP councillors disrupted the mayor’s speech by raising slogans and staged a walkout.

The mayor, who showered praises on the achievements of the state government, severely criticised the BJP-led Union government for showing discrimination in allocating funds to the state.

She said that secularism and democracy were gradually disappearing from the country.

This remark irked BJP councillors. After staging a walkout, the BJP councillors continued their protest inside the council hall until the mayor concluded her speech. Deputy mayor P K Raju lashed out against the BJP councillors saying that their protest was against the Constitution.