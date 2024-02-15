Kerala govt neglecting agricultural sector: Opposition leader Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Holding the government responsible for the fall in prices of agricultural products and the debt liability of farmers, the Opposition on Wednesday staged a walkout protesting the denial of permission for their adjournment motion on the subject.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said that the LDF government is neglecting the farmer’s issue and the agriculture sector. He also alleged that the procurement of farm produce had been hit for three years in the state while it is increasing in Tamil Nadu every year.

“The government should increase the procurement rate of coconut from Rs 35 per kg to Rs 40. The Farmer’s Debt Relief Commission had stopped receiving applications in 2020. The commission has become dysfunctional in the state," Satheesan said.