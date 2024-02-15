Kerala's proposed Muvattupuzha riverside tourism project gets Rs 5 crore

KOCHI : A total of Rs 5 crore has been allocated for the development of riverside tourism in the Muvattupuzha Municipality under the Amrut project. With the help of the Central and the state governments, and the department of tourism development, the municipality has been aiming for an extensive development of the tourism sector. Being at the confluence of three rivers, Muattupuzha has endless possibilities for river tourism, said Municipal Chairman P P Eldose.

“The project will be implemented by connecting Muvattupuzha Dreamland Park and Nehru Children’s Park owned by the municipality. In the first phase, a suspension bridge will be constructed from Dreamland Park across the Thodupuzha River to Petta and a riverside walkway from Petta to Kacherithayam,” he said.