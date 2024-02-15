Kerala's proposed Muvattupuzha riverside tourism project gets Rs 5 crore
KOCHI : A total of Rs 5 crore has been allocated for the development of riverside tourism in the Muvattupuzha Municipality under the Amrut project. With the help of the Central and the state governments, and the department of tourism development, the municipality has been aiming for an extensive development of the tourism sector. Being at the confluence of three rivers, Muattupuzha has endless possibilities for river tourism, said Municipal Chairman P P Eldose.
“The project will be implemented by connecting Muvattupuzha Dreamland Park and Nehru Children’s Park owned by the municipality. In the first phase, a suspension bridge will be constructed from Dreamland Park across the Thodupuzha River to Petta and a riverside walkway from Petta to Kacherithayam,” he said.
According to Eldose, Dreamland Park, located in the heart of the city, will be renovated to provide more facilities.
“The existing park will be divided into two parts with residential complexes for tourists to stay and relax, and new rides, boating, kayaking, suspension bridge, glass bridge, and a seaplane to attract children and adults. The existing riverside walkway will be extended up to Nehru Children’s Park. A jetty and a suspension bridge will be constructed to connect the two banks of the river with Dreamland Park,” he added.
In the second phase, the plan is to maintain Nehru Children’s Park as a natural park.